Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) remains out for Game 5, but he didn't rule the All-Star out for the entire series, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Middleton suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain during Game 2 of the Bucks' opening-round series against the Bulls and has remained sidelined. The expectation was that he'd miss the entire second-round series and potentially be available for the Eastern Conference Finals if Milwaukee advanced. However, it appears the Bucks will keep their options open with Middleton returning to basketball activities, though he'll likely remain a long shot to play against Boston.