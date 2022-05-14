Middleton (knee) is out for Sunday's Game 7 against the Bucks.
Middleton was expected to miss the entire second round against Boston due to his knee injury, and he'll officially be ruled out for Sunday's winner-take-all matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return if Milwaukee advances to the Eastern Conference Finals.
