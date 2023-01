Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Middleton continues to deal with a sore right knee and will be unavailable for an 11th consecutive matchup. He'll have a few days to recover before the Bucks take on the Knicks on Monday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be in the mix to return by then. Pat Connaughton, Jevon Carter and Joe Ingles should continue to see increased run against Charlotte.