Middleton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Sacramento.

Middleton will miss his 15th straight contest Tuesday due to a left ankle sprain, but he appears to be inching closer to a return. Head coach Doc Rivers suggested over the weekend that Middleton was able to put in a great workout, and the veteran wing had been upgraded to questionable on the NBA's official injury report before being ruled out for Tuesday's contest. If Middleton is able to take part in practice in some fashion Wednesday, he could be back in the lineup as soon as Thursday versus the 76ers.