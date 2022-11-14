Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta.
Middleton, who's yet to play this season following offseason wrist surgery, went on a G League assignment at the beginning of November, which appeared to be a positive sign, but it's still unclear when he may return to game action. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
