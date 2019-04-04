Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains probable
Middleton (groin) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Philly.
As was the case as of Wednesday night, Middleton remains on the injury report, carrying a probable designation after missing the previous two contests. Coach Mike Budenholzer intimated earlier in the week that Middleton's groin issue is not serious, so at this point he should be expected to return Thursday night.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: 'Trending in right direction'•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't play Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Season-high 39 points in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Another double-double in victory•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.