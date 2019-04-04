Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains probable

Middleton (groin) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Philly.

As was the case as of Wednesday night, Middleton remains on the injury report, carrying a probable designation after missing the previous two contests. Coach Mike Budenholzer intimated earlier in the week that Middleton's groin issue is not serious, so at this point he should be expected to return Thursday night.

