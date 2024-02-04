Middleton won't play Sunday against the Jazz due to right knee injury management.
As expected, Middleton will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set after posting 13 points and eight assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's comeback win in Dallas. Brook Lopez (personal) is out, Damian Lillard (ankle) is questionable and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable, so it looks like Milwaukee will need to rely on at least a couple of reserves versus Utah. Middleton should be back in action Tuesday in Phoenix.
