Bucks' Khris Middleton: Returns to post 10 points in loss
Middleton logged 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 105-95 loss to the Warriors.
It was a confusing 48-hour period for Middleton, who was a surprising late scratch on Wednesday and the reasons were only reported as a personal matter, without any specifics. He did not show up on the injury report and played as expected on Friday, though his participation was limited to 27 minutes. Owners should keep tabs on Middleton's status in the coming days, as his numbers seemed to be adversely affected during this difficult week.
