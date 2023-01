Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) practiced Tuesday, including significant 5-on-5 work, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton is still out for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to right knee soreness. However, his return to practice is a good sign that he will be available soon. While Middleton's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Miami, there is no set timetable for him to retake the court.