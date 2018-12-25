Bucks' Khris Middleton: Rough afternoon in win over Knicks

Middleton had six points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.

Middleton had one of his worst shooting games of the season, and he's now hit just three of his last 18 attempts from beyond the arc. The Texas A&M product got off to a hot start in October and November, but he's struggled of late and has just two 20-plus-point games since Nov. 24.