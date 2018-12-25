Bucks' Khris Middleton: Rough afternoon in win over Knicks
Middleton had six points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.
Middleton had one of his worst shooting games of the season, and he's now hit just three of his last 18 attempts from beyond the arc. The Texas A&M product got off to a hot start in October and November, but he's struggled of late and has just two 20-plus-point games since Nov. 24.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Closes on double-double Friday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Collects 22 points Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Good to go Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Probable to play Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out with finger injury•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Flirts with double-double•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...