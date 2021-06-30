Middleton delivered 16 points (6-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Middleton was unable to repeat the 38-point outburst he had in Game 3 and struggled massively from the field, as he missed all of his seven attempts from behind the arc. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed as questionable for Game 5, Middleton should see an uptick in his role and touches for the next game -- and that should translate into a stronger fantasy performance. He has surpassed the 20-point mark just once in the current series after averaging 24.3 points per game in the Conference Semifinals against the Nets.