Middleton (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

The severity of Middleton's ankle injury remains unclear, but it's not a great sign that he's getting ruled out a full day in advance of Thursday's tip. Jae Crowder could be headed for a spot start Thursday evening, and Malik Beasley will take on a more proactive role in the offense. Middleton's next chance to play will come Friday against the Hornets, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him skip a matchup against a 10-39 team to give his ankle some extra time to recover.