Middleton will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies due to left ankle injury management.
Wednesday is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Bucks will err on the side of caution with the playoffs getting closer. With the Bucks being shorthanded, there could be a lot of minutes available for guys like Pat Connaughton, Jae Crowder, Andre Jackson and AJ Green.
