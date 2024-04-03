Share Video

Link copied!

Middleton will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies due to left ankle injury management.

Wednesday is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Bucks will err on the side of caution with the playoffs getting closer. With the Bucks being shorthanded, there could be a lot of minutes available for guys like Pat Connaughton, Jae Crowder, Andre Jackson and AJ Green.

More News