Middleton (ankles) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Utah, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Though Middleton will miss an eighth straight game to begin the season while he recovers from bilateral ankle surgery, head coach Doc Rivers told Nehm on Wednesday that the veteran wing will progress to 3-on-3 work on the court. Depending on how Middleton responds to 3-on-3 work, a clearer target date for his season debut could come into focus, but at this stage, he appears unlikely to play in the Bucks' remaining two games this week (Friday versus the Knicks, Sunday versus the Celtics).