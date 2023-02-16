Middleton has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Chicago due to right knee soreness.

Thursday's matchup against Chicago seemed like a solid opportunity for the 31-year-old to return to the starting lineup since Pat Connaughton (calf) is out, but Middleton will also miss the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break after he was a late addition to the injury report. Joe Ingles, Wesley Matthews and MarJon Beauchamp should see increased run on the wing since Middleton, Connaughton and Jae Crowder (recently traded) will all be out.