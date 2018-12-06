Bucks' Khris Middleton: Ruled out Wednesday

MIddleton has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Pistons for personal reasons.

Tony Snell will draw the start in Middleton's place. The circumstances behind Middleton's absence are unknown at this time, and he should be considered questionable for their next game, Friday against the Warriors. More information on his status should come out following Wednesday's game.

