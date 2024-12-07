Middleton tallied 11 points (2-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block over 23 minutes in Friday's 111-105 loss to the Celtics.

Middleton made his 2024-25 regular-season debut Friday, and he got off on the right foot with a four-point play midway through the first quarter. He connected on a 15-foot jumper a couple of minutes later, but those were the only two shots from the field he would make for the game. Middleton came off the bench and will likely operate on a minutes restriction while working his way back from bilateral ankle surgeries from the offseason.