Middleton amassed 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Nets.

Middleton didn't have his best performance Thursday, but he continues to find ways to remain relevant in fantasy. Even if he's been relegated to being the third option on offense for the Bucks behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Middleton has been putting up solid numbers. Since returning to the starting five on Dec. 21, Middleton is averaging 18.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.