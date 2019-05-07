Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 13 in win
Middleton totaled 13 points (4-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 37 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Celtics on Monday.
Middleton produced a well-rounded stat line on Monday, coming up with some solid counting numbers behind his 13 points. Games like this are commonplace for Milewaukee's second option. though he typically scores more. Middleton came in Monday's game averaging 20.0 points per game in the playoffs.
