Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 13 points in 33 minutes

Middleton had 13 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3PT), eight rebounds and three assists in Monday's win over Dallas.

While Middleton had another solid, all-around performance, it's worth noting that he's fallen into a bit of a scoring slump of late. Monday marked his fifth straight game with fewer than 20 points, and he has just one 20-point game since January 1. Over that span, Middleton is averaging just over 15 points per game.