Middleton scored 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and five across across 30 minutes during Monday's preseason loss against the Mavericks.

Middleton should be Milwaukee's second-best offensive threat behind Giannis Antetokounmpo once the regular season begins, and his role as a reliable scoring presence shouldn't be in question regardless of how the Bucks' rotation shakes up. He is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-best 20.9 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field, also a career-best figure for him. With that in mind, the fact that he's shot 50 percent from the field over his first two preseason appearances should be encouraging.