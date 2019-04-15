Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 14 in win

Middleton totaled 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pistons on Sunday.

Middleton ended a five-game streak of scoring at least 20 points, but his overall stat line was serviceable with four made threes and decent rebound and assist totals. He'll continue to be an integral part of the Bucks' success during this playoff run.