Middleton recorded 14 points (6-27 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Fresh off of Tuesday's efficient 28-point outing, Middleton underwhelmed shooting-wise against Dallas. The 29-year-old attempted a season-high 27 shots, but only made six of them. Surprisingly, Thursday's poor shooting performance wasn't his worst in recent times as he went 4-for-16 against Sacramento back on April 3. The ninth-year forward will look to bounce back shooting-wise Friday at home against the Hornets.