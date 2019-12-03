Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 16 points in start

Middleton had 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven boards, three assists and one steal in 18 minutes of a 132-88 win against the Knicks on Monday.

Middleton returned to the starting line up for the first time since his return from a leg injury after three games coming off the bench. With the Bucks able to easily handle the Knicks, Middleton wasn't asked to take on a heavier role, but he was still very effective when he was on the floor. He'll face the Pistons on Wednesday.