Middleton scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), and notched four boards, and three assists in 25 minutes of a 114-106 loss to Toronto on Monday.

Middleton had an off night in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference final. It was the All-Star's second lowest point total since the restart in a game where his team needed him to step up with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting the contest out. Middleton will try to turn things around Tuesday against the Wizards.