Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 17 points
Middleton had 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 128-102 win over the Knicks.
Middleton saw his streak of three straight games scoring at least 20 points come to an end, although this could have been because he logged his fifth-lowest amount of minutes in a single game this season. The small forward is firmly entrenched as Milwaukee's second-best scoring threat, and that shouldn't change ahead of Thursday's tough matchup against the Celtics.
