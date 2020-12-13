Middleton put up 18 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 25 minutes of Saturday's 112-102 preseason loss to Dallas.

Middleton was the second-leading scorer in the game and co-led the Bucks in assists. It was a pretty standard night for the 29-year-old, as he has averaged at least 18 points and four assists in four out of the last five seasons.