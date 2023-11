Middleton chipped in 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 23 minutes during Monday's 142-129 victory over Washington.

Middleton missed Saturday's game versus the Mavericks due to right knee injury management, as it was the second leg of a back-to-back. That trend will likely continue as the Bucks exercise caution with his knee. Looking ahead, Milwaukee's next back-to-back set begins on Dec. 16.