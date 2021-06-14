Middleton had 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Sunday's Game 4 win over the Nets.

After coming alive in Game 3, Middleton wasn't quite as hot from the field, but he turned in a well-rounded stat line for one of his best fantasy performances of the postseason. Prior to Sunday, Middleton hadn't recorded a single block since April 11 at Orlando, and he had just three steals through his first seven playoff games. With Kyrie Irving (ankle) and James Harden (hamstring) very much questionable heading into Tuesday's Game 5, Middleton and the Bucks may have a chance to take control of the series on the road.