Middleton had 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists and six rebounds in Sunday's win over the Clippers.

Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo (36 points) accounted for more than half of the Bucks' offensive output Sunday, but it was enough to hang on for a five-point win over one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Middleton's scoring has been up-and-down in the month of February, but he grabbed at least six boards for the seventh straight game and registered at least six assists for the third time in his last four appearances.