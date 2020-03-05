Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 20, grabs eight boards
Middleton produced 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 win over the Pacers.
Middleton bounced back after struggling in Monday's matchup versus Miami. He continues to torch the nets with efficient shooting from every area of the court, plus Middleton is among the most versatile contributors regardless of position.
