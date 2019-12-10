Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 20 in win
Middleton finished with 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes of a 110-101 win against the Magic on Monday.
Middleton reached 20 points for the first time in more than a month while also playing the most minutes since returning from a quadriceps injury. While the Bucks eased Middleton back into the lineup, his minutes were also limited by his team blowing out all of its competition recently. The close contest with the Magic gave him his first chance to really expand his minutes, and it's clear he's back to being Giannis Antetokounmpo's wing man. He'll next take the floor against New Orleans on Wednesday.
