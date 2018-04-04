Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 20 points in 37 minutes
Middleton accounted for 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 37 minutes Tuesday in Milwaukee's win over Boston.
Middleton fell a little short of what would have been his second triple-double on the season. As long as his shot from beyond-the-arc is falling Middleton makes for an ideal running mate alongside star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The sixth-year swingman is knocking down just 36.1-percent of his three-point attempts on the 2017-18 season, his worst since joining the Bucks, but he has knocked down 40.1-percent of his three-point attempts since the All-Star Break.
