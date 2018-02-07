Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's win

Middleton totaled 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 win over the Knicks.

Middleton has rebounded from last Friday's nine-point (on three-for-11 shooting) performance, combining for 36 points on 15-of-26 from the field in the last two tilts. His assists have been lacking in these past couple contests, but both were relatively comfortable victories in which Middleton didn't need to do much heavy lifting.