Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 20 points Sunday
Middleton scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 win against Chicago.
With 20 points against Chicago on Sunday, Middleton has now scored at least 20 points in his last five games. The forward has been impressive over this span, averaging 24.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Much more impressive has been Middleton's shooting as of late. In his last five contests, he is shooting 56.1 percent. Averaging a career-high 20.4 points, Middleton has solidified himself as leading scorer Antetokounmpo's running mate in Milwaukee's offense.
