Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 21 in win over Nets

Middleton provided 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3PT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 116-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Middleton is in one of the best stretches of his career right now, as he's averaging 24.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals across his last five games. That's a brilliant run, but the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo missed two of those games had to play a factor in those bloated numbers. Nonetheless, Middleton is averaging 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the season, as he's well on his way to a career year.