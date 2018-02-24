Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 21 points in 35 minutes
Middleton scored 21 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), grabbed three rebounds, dished five assists and snatched one steal across 35 minutes Friday in Milwaukee's win over Toronto.
Anybody who owns Middleton stock in fantasy hoops is well-aware of how valuable he is. This year has been a peculiar one for the sweet-shooting Texas A&M product. He is averaging 20 points per game, a career-high, but his three-point shooting is at its lowest point since his rookie year. Middleton has been one of the most active, and accurate, mid-range shooters in the league and he has been money this season. His 2016-17 season was cut short due to a torn hamstring, so it's possible for that success to translate to a return to glory beyond-the-arc. Three-point shooting woes aside Middleton still gets his buckets and he collects his fair share of rebounds and assists on top of that. Overall, this player is a fantasy asset whose stock will only rise.
