Middleton scored 23 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in the Bucks' 114-109 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

After carrying the Bucks with 17 first-half points, Middleton was uncharacteristically inefficient in the second half, shooting just 25 percent from the field. Despite the rough second half, the two-time All-Star is still on pace for his first 50-40-90 season. During Milwaukee's current three-game losing streak, all without Jrue Holiday (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), Middleton is averaging 19.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.