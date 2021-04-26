Middleton had 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Hawks.

Middleton was coming off a woeful four-point game (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) against the 76ers on Saturday, but he bounced back quickly and delivered his third 20-point performance over his last four games. That woeful game against the Sixers was nothing more than a bump on the road for the veteran, who has remained steady as the Bucks' second-best scoring threat behind Giannis Antetokounmpo all season long.