Middleton had 23 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight assists and six rebounds in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to Miami.

Coming off of a productive Game 1, Middleton had another solid night, combining with Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 52 points. Middleton was a plus-18 in his 33 minutes, but the Bucks ultimately fell 116-114 and now trail in the series 0-2.