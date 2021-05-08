Middleton tallied 23 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 141-133 win over the Rockets.

The 29-year-old returned from a one-game absence due to right knee soreness to post his 36th 20-plus point game of the season. Before missing Wednesday's game, Middleton was averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes over his last four games. The ninth-year forward will look to help make it five wins in a row for the third-seeded Bucks Monday on the road against the Spurs.