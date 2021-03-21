Middleton finished with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five boards, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes of a 120-113 win against the Spurs on Saturday.

Middleton bounced back from a rough start to the second half of the NBA season by posting his second game shooting better than 50 percent from the field since the All-Star break. Middleton was particularly efficient in his three-point shooting, an aspect he's struggled with since the mid-season showcase. He'll try to carry the momentum forward in his next game against the Pacers on Monday.