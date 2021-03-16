Middleton registered 23 points (9-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's win against the Wizards.

The 29-year-old had his second inefficient game in a row, but it's hard to notice when he's contributing elite numbers everywhere else. Middleton has quietly been a top-15 fantasy asset all season, and he should continue seeing heavy minutes with the Bucks zeroing in on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Middleton will look to break his inefficient streak Wednesday against the 76ers.