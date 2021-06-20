Middleton finished Saturday's Game 7 agains the Nets with 23 points (9-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

While Middleton's shots weren't falling for much of the night, he hit some key jumpers down the stretch and was able to contribute in other areas to help the Bucks close out a hard-fought series. Middleton's 52 minutes established a new season high, and he matched the season-high five steals he racked up in Milwaukee's Game 6 victory. Whether it's the Sixers or the Hawks who await the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, Middleton will continue to be a major focal point for Milwaukee, which will have three full days off before the next series begins Wednesday night.