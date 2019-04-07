Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 24 in loss

Middleton totaled 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal over 30 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Nets on Saturday.

Middleton scored at least 22 points for the second straight game, chipping in modest rebound and assist totals on Saturday night. With a plethora of injuries plaguing the Bucks, Middleton has stepped up his production recently, averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 games.