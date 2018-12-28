Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 25 in win
Middleton finished with 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's win over New York.
Middleton shot better than 50-percent for the first time in 12 games on his way to his best scoring output since November 14th. Additionally, Middleton's three point shooting has regressed as the season has gone on, and he's made just four threes in his past three games, after averaging 2.6 makes on the year. While Middleton is still an excellent overall fantasy option, his streak of poor shooting has limited his overall effectiveness as his scoring is down nearly three points per game from last year.
