Middleton registered 25 points (8-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block across 45 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Nets.

Middleton might have ended as the Bucks' second-highest scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he struggled from the field all night long and had a woeful performance from three-point range. Despite the shooting struggles, Middleton continues to be a reliable scoring threat and a strong fantasy play in most formats. He's averaging 21.8 points per game -- albeit shooting just 38 percent from the field -- in the current series.