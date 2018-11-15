Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss
Middleton totaled 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Grizzlies.
Middleton continues to excel in his role as the star sidekick to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 27-year-old wing is among the most versatile statistical contributors in the league, a reliable source of scoring, boards, dimes, threes, and steals. While his three-point shooting percentage has come back down to earth here in November after canning an unsustainable 4.0 threes per game on 54.9 percent in October, Middleton's early-season dominance is, overall, no flash in the pan.
