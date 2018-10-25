Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 25 points Wednesday

Middleton had 25 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 victory over Philadelphia.

Middleton had some struggled from the field Wednesday, hitting just 6-of-18 on his way to 25 points. Much like Bradley Beal or Klay Thompson, Middleton is one of the more consistent fantasy players. He finds a way to score at least 20 points with regularity while adding some defensive numbers and a combination of boards and assists. This is exactly the type of showing that is to be expected on a nightly basis, with slightly increased efficiency from the field.