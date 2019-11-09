Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 26 in close loss to Jazz
Middleton amassed 26 points (8-22 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes Friday against Utah.
Middleton was able to post his first double-double of the season Friday, despite struggling with his shot from inside the arc. The veteran wing's made just 11-of-35 shots total in his past two appearances, though he's still managed to average 19.5 points in that span. While his scoring has been as effective as usual, Middleton's production in both assists and steals has lagged behind his results from past seasons. Though he's perhaps not providing as strong a line as past seasons, Middleton continues to be a solid all-around fantasy asset and is averaging 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 threes in 30.9 minutes per game so far this year.
